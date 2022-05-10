Love Records
- MusicDiddy's Love Records Announces Jozzy's New EP "'Songs For Women, Free Game For N*ggas'The project marks the official debut release for Puff's new label, Love Records.By Erika Marie
- SongsDiddy Calls On PartyNextDoor For Lustful "Sex In A Porsche"Diddy taps PartyNextDoor for his new single. By Aron A.
- Original ContentWhat Has Diddy Done For R&B?Whether or not you agree with Diddy's argument that R&B is dead, there's no debating the music mogul's impact on the genre.By Joshua Robinson
- GramCassie's Husband Alex Fine Reacts To Diddy's New Single With LGBTQIA+ PostDiddy allegedly referenced Cassie in his new single, and Alex shared a link to a charity that he says helps people who are in the closet."By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy Signs Jozzy To Love Records, Calls Her The "R&B Biggie"Jozzy has worked with the likes of Lil Nas X, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Lil Wayne, and more.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy Launches New R&B Label "Love Records" & Partners With Motown RecordsDiddy is starting a new R&B record label.By Cole Blake