Ferg Reveals That He Was Molested At A Young Age

The rapper opened up both on wax and during a recent "Breakfast Club" interview.

Ferg recently released his new album DAROLD, and it surprised fans that solely expected his trademark aggressive trap and grandiose New York hip-hop. However, the project also held his most introspective and revealing moments to date, such as how the track "Pool" reveals that he was molested as a child at a swimming pool by an older man. "At ten I was drowned and touched when I was in the pool / All the breath left my body where I couldn’t move," the Harlemn rapper shares on the cut. "Violated, hand on my private by a bigger dude / Seconds felt like forever, really wasn’t cool / When he seen me ’round the block, he’d smile and laugh / As if we had a little secret, and I hated that / Thinking ’bout what he did really made me mad / Even thought about murder, wanted to kill his a**."

Later on in the verse, Ferg raps about how he told his cousin about this harrowing incident, but how he just made a joke about it one time. The "Demons" MC also opens up about how people called him and his friends "gay" because they were into design, and how both these factors contributed to a toxic sense of masculinity that he's now trying to shed.

DAROLD's "Pool"

In addition, Ferg spoke about his experience during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club. "It was an incident that happened in a pool when I was a young kid and everybody’s around and everything like that,” he remarked to the radio hosts. “For me, it was weird and it was one second, but I was like, why?" The 36-year-old said that someone "way older than [him]" "touched" or "groped" him when he was around nine or ten years old, and that he originally spoke to his cousin because bottling it up made him feel "weird."

Ferg On The Breakfast Club