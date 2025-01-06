Drake's Run Continues: Named 2024's Best-Selling Rapper

Drake had an interesting 2024 personally, but his music still soars over the rest.

Drake may have had a rollercoaster in 2024, but the rap star's sales stayed the course as he is reportedly the best-selling rapper of 2024, with 8 million sold. The milestone marks the 6 God's tenth consecutive time as the year's best. Chart Data shared the record on Sunday (Jan. 5). In 2024, Drake's new releases included a series of diss tracks, like "Family Matters," his 100gb series, and new collaborations with popular acts such as Sexyy Red, Gordo, 4Batz, and Camila Cabello. Among the many new songs, it was alluded that his anticipated joint album with PartyNextDoor was set to be released last November.

The announcement sparked fan reactions across social media with praise and mention of Drizzy's rival, Kendrick Lamar. An X user tweeted, "Damn Kendrick, who had his best year, still couldn’t beat Drake in sales even tho Drake didn’t drop an album lmao." Another tweeted, "Dang, I keep hearing a lot about this guy named Big Me, but he never shows up in any of the lists." Others believe that Drake's reign won't end soon. "Drake is about to have an even bigger year this year... If he drops a solo album, numbers will be insane," tweeted a user on X.

Drake Best-Selling Rapper For 10th Year In A Row

On Friday, Drizzy shared a new freestyle produced by Conductor Williams. Called "Fighting Irish," the 6 God shares his disappointment in NBA icon LeBron James during the beef with Kendrick Lamar. Drizzy raps, "The world fell in love with the gimmicks / Even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute."