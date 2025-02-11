SZA Dazzles Fans With Sweeping And Emotive New Single "PSA"

SZA has blessed fans with one of the strangest albums rollouts of all time. The singer dropped her sophomore album, SOS, after years of anticipation. Then, two years later, she dropped a deluxe. Now, weeks later, she has dropped a deluxe to the deluxe. We have four new SZA songs as of Super Bowl Sunday, and they all hit. "PSA" is the one the singer teased back in December, and had most of her followers eager to hear. We're happy to confirm that the song is every bit as good as we wanted.

"PSA" sees SZA is contemplative mode. She croons over a string-backed instrumental about her life and her relationship with listeners. It's lush and beautiful, but it's also packed with pain and frustration. SZA is making it clear that she's far from perfect. Self-aware, self-effacing SZA is one of her deepest bags, and "PSA" proves that there's no bottom in sight. "I'd rather chase it in Henny," she spits. "I'd rather pay you in pennies. "Pissin' you off just to get off, slick like Baryshnikov. Still dodgin', hit you up, you playin." The briefness of the song belies it density. It's an impressive listen.

