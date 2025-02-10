SZA Finally Brings Out Long Lost Don Toliver Collab "Joni" To Latest Deluxe Of "SOS"

The song has been in limbo for years.

Just when we thought the SOS era couldn't grow any larger in scale, SZA disproved that once again. Last night, the Missouri pop/R&B phenom left off her deluxe to the deluxe of her highly successful sophomore LP. Even better, she did so right before she hit the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage in New Orleans. This is something that she had been teasing just moments after LANA hit DSPs in December. It was supposed to arrive earlier than it did, but clearance issues and vacations for TDE employees delayed it. Fans were acting pretty entitled when it the updates didn't drop and even got into it with SZA on X.

But the wait is over she gifted us even more music as a part of this newest deluxe. Four songs were tacked on, bring the final total to 42 tracks equating to a runtime of two hours and four minutes. The most recent additions include the solo version of "Open Arms," "PSA," "Take You Down," and "Joni" featuring Don Toliver. The latter might particularly be familiar to SZA fans as this song has been floating around the internet since 2021. It's an acoustic/singer-songwriter ballad about lovers reconnecting and its short but stunning display of vocal prowess. This is now the second released collab between SZA and Don, with "Used" being the other.

SZA & Don Toliver "Joni"

Quotable Lyrics:

I regrеt all the things we said in haste
Knowing the golden hour awaits for me
Twilight calls my name
Wrist froze, let the ice call my name too loud
Double zeroes by my name now
"And it'll all makes sense in the end," that's what they say to us

