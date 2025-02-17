Frank Ocean's Valentine's Day Post With UFC Fighter Payton Talbott Sparks Rampant Dating Rumors

Frank Ocean posted a picture of himself spending Valentine's Day with UFC fighter Payton Talbott, over the weekend, sparking further speculation that the two are dating. They were first spotted together, last summer, on a lunch date.

Many fans celebrated the post on X (formerly Twitter) with some making reference to Ocean's song, "Chanel," on which he sings, "My guy pretty like a girl / And he got fight stories to tell." Other fans explained that they just want new music from the elusive singer. "I’m pretty sure I remember Frank saying he did kick boxing too so perhaps they met at the gym, either way Payton plz tell this man to drop music," one user wrote. Another joked: "IT SHOULDA BEEN ME WTH." Check out the Valentine's Day post below.

Who Is Payton Talbott?

Payton Talbott is a professional mixed martial artist who is currently fighting in the Bantamweight division of the UFC. Speculation about he and Ocean dating ramped up, earlier this year, after one of Tolbett’s friends discussed the two hanging out in a video on social media. As caught by HipHopDX, he remarked: “He did more than that… I got his f*cking lyrics tattooed on me and he’s over here kissing Payton.” Additionally, Ocean made a rare public appearance to attend Talbott’s fight against Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311.

In other news, fans have been waiting on a new studio album from Ocean for nearly a decade at this point. After dropping Blonde and Endless back to back in 2016, he's been quiet outside of a number of singles including the aforementioned "Chanel" as well as "Biking," "DHL," "In My Room," and more. In 2023, he fueled excitement for a return after performing at Coachella, but following a lackluster set and the cancelation of a second weekend appearance, those rumors fizzled out. More recently, rumors have surfaced about him persuing a career in filmmaking after reportedly inking a deal with A24.