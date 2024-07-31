Frank Ocean's Studio Return Sparks Major Debate Among Fans

Frank Ocean's cryptic IG post has fans split.

Fans have been waiting for new music from Frank Ocean for years now, and fortunately for them, it looks like the hitmaker could have a new project on the way. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to share a series of cryptic photos. In one of them, he's seen standing in a studio holding a bass, seemingly indicating that he was working on new music.

Of course, this doesn't exactly confirm that Ocean has something on the way. Regardless, it's prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While most can't wait to hear whatever's to come, others think they could do without another album. “We as a society have moved past the need for Frank Ocean,” one person said in response to the apparent teaser.

Read More: Frank Ocean Seemingly Teases New Music With Cryptic Studio Photo

Frank Ocean Seemingly Teases New Music

As expected, the critic's comment sparked a major debate among loyal fans, who definitely don't agree with their claim. "We? Who’s we?" several fellow users wonder in the replies, claiming that society might need Frank Ocean more than ever. "Speak for yourself," another demands. A few commenters are coming to the critic's defense, however, arguing that they're no longer interested either after so long. "So true, ever since that Coachella 'performance' and him always teasing MAYBE dropping more music, it’s like bro whatever," one writes. "Agreed," someone else says simply.