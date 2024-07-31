Frank Ocean's Studio Return Sparks Major Debate Among Fans

Fans have been waiting for new music from Frank Ocean for years now, and fortunately for them, it looks like the hitmaker could have a new project on the way. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to share a series of cryptic photos. In one of them, he's seen standing in a studio holding a bass, seemingly indicating that he was working on new music.
Of course, this doesn't exactly confirm that Ocean has something on the way. Regardless, it's prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While most can't wait to hear whatever's to come, others think they could do without another album. “We as a society have moved past the need for Frank Ocean,” one person said in response to the apparent teaser.
Frank Ocean Seemingly Teases New Music
As expected, the critic's comment sparked a major debate among loyal fans, who definitely don't agree with their claim. "We? Who’s we?" several fellow users wonder in the replies, claiming that society might need Frank Ocean more than ever. "Speak for yourself," another demands. A few commenters are coming to the critic's defense, however, arguing that they're no longer interested either after so long. "So true, ever since that Coachella 'performance' and him always teasing MAYBE dropping more music, it’s like bro whatever," one writes. "Agreed," someone else says simply.
Either way, it looks like there's certainly something in the works. Earlier this month, Ocean's longtime collaborator Michael Uzowuru also confirmed they were back in the studio during an interview with The New York Times. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes out of this, as nothing is set in stone. What do you think of Frank Ocean seemingly teasing new music earlier this week? What about social media users' reactions? Are you looking forward to hearing what he's working on or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.