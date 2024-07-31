Frank Ocean's Studio Return Sparks Major Debate Among Fans

BYCaroline Fisher381 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Frank Ocean's cryptic IG post has fans split.

Fans have been waiting for new music from Frank Ocean for years now, and fortunately for them, it looks like the hitmaker could have a new project on the way. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to share a series of cryptic photos. In one of them, he's seen standing in a studio holding a bass, seemingly indicating that he was working on new music.

Of course, this doesn't exactly confirm that Ocean has something on the way. Regardless, it's prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While most can't wait to hear whatever's to come, others think they could do without another album. “We as a society have moved past the need for Frank Ocean,” one person said in response to the apparent teaser.

Read More: Frank Ocean Seemingly Teases New Music With Cryptic Studio Photo

Frank Ocean Seemingly Teases New Music

As expected, the critic's comment sparked a major debate among loyal fans, who definitely don't agree with their claim. "We? Who’s we?" several fellow users wonder in the replies, claiming that society might need Frank Ocean more than ever. "Speak for yourself," another demands. A few commenters are coming to the critic's defense, however, arguing that they're no longer interested either after so long. "So true, ever since that Coachella 'performance' and him always teasing MAYBE dropping more music, it’s like bro whatever," one writes. "Agreed," someone else says simply.

Either way, it looks like there's certainly something in the works. Earlier this month, Ocean's longtime collaborator Michael Uzowuru also confirmed they were back in the studio during an interview with The New York Times. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes out of this, as nothing is set in stone. What do you think of Frank Ocean seemingly teasing new music earlier this week? What about social media users' reactions? Are you looking forward to hearing what he's working on or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Frank Ocean Producer Reveals He's Working On New Music In Miami

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...