Fakemink Addresses Rumor He Got “Freaky” With Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean and Fakemink recently go together for lunch in London, leading to all kinds of theories from social media users.

Recently, Frank Ocean was spotted having lunch with Fakemink in London, leading to all kinds of fan theories. For one, many began to speculate that the two of them are an item. According to Fakemink, however, this is not the case. The rapper addressed the rumors in a video shared on social media today, also clarifying that he is not gay.

"Frank Ocean's my friend," he declared, as captured by Kurrco. "One, I'm not gay, yeah? But is it mad for me to be friends with someone that's gay?" He continued, noting how everyone is welcome to have their own opinions, whether they're correct or not.

"I mean, at the end of the day, yeah, you can say whatever you want," he explained. "But I don't f*ck with f*cking queerbaiting sh*t, bro. I'm not gonna allude to being gay for more fans." Fakemink added that he knows several artists who do this, but that he can't personally get behind it. "Can you let me f*cking live?" he asked.

Frank Ocean & Payton Talbott

Fakemink isn't the only person who's sparked dating rumors with Frank Ocean in recent months either. Back in June, the "Nights" performer took to social media to celebrate UFC fighter Payton Talbott's victory against Felipe Lima. He shared a photo of Talbott holding Lima in a compromising position, adding both heart and crying face emojis.

This, of course, only further fueled speculation that the two of them are romantically involved. For now, this is unconfirmed, but the rumors have been floating around for over a year. They were first spotted enjoying a meal together last summer, and in February, Ocean posted Talbott on Valentine's Day.

As for what else is going on in the world of Frank Ocean, fans continue to demand the follow-up to 2016's Blonde. While it's unclear when they can expect to hear it, he did appear to hint at something coming soon with a “KIKI BOY 2025" billboard outside of Coachella in April.

