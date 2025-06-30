Frank Ocean Stirs Up Dating Rumors With UFC's Payton Talbott Again After Reacting To His Win

Payton Talbott and Frank Ocean have been linked to one another since summer 2024 when they were spotted on a lunch date.

Ocean had every right to be happy for his rumored boo though as Talbott is still growing as a fighter. As caught by Sports Illustrated, the exciting prospect was proud of the result and how he felt in the ring. "Big weight lifted off my shoulders. Feels good to know that I can improve during a fight... And just stick to the cause. It felt like I showed up as my best self tonight."

We may know why Frank Ocean is nowhere close to making a full return to music. He's too busy supporting his rumored partner, Payton Talbott. The singer and UFC athlete have propelled speculation for about a year or so and the former just did so again. In a screenshot caught by Rap TV, they caught Frank reacting to the bantamweight fighter's victory at card 317.

