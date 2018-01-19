false imprisonment
- CrimeSoulja Boy Accused Of Viciously Beating & Tying Up Woman In Lawsuit: ReportShe claims she was left with fractured ribs and a facial contusion.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMally Mall Sued For Allegedly Drugging & Raping Fitness Model: ReportHe's denied the allegations.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Settles With Ex-Manager In Assault & False Imprisonment Case: ReportChris Brown gets a case settled ahead of "Indigo" release.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slave's Family Want Proof Of Consensual RelationshipJoycelyn Savage's family want R. Kelly to prove the relationship was consensual.By Aron A.
- MusicGrime Artist Solo 45 Starts Trial For 22 Counts Of RapeBristol rapper Solo 45 appeared in court on Thursday.By Aron A.
- MusicWebbie Cops Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case: ReportWebbie essentially got a slap on the wrist for his domestic assault charges.By Aron A.
- MusicToo Short Reportedly Sued For Sexual BatteryToo $hort is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
By Aron A.