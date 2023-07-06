DJ Sky High Baby, an American music artist and reality star, is best known for her role in the reality series, Baddies West. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $400,000, according to Legit Net Worth.

Early Life And Career Beginnings

Born Cleo Rahman on August 12, 1992, DJ Sky High Baby is one of the fast-growing female DJs from the United States. She introduced herself as a newcomer to the Baddies West cast on January 22, 2023. As part of the show’s format, DJ Sky and other ladies performed and hosted some of the most lit clubs. Additionally, she was seen testing her patience and friendships with other fellow cast members. Not much is revealed about her upbringing, early life, and education. However, her mother regularly appears on her social media accounts.

Read More: Jelaminah Lanier Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Baddies” Star Worth?

Career Highlights

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: DJ Sky High Baby attends the Inas X Birthday Bash at Doheny Room on January 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Love X Entertainment LLC)

DJ Sky High Baby dreamed of becoming a successful female DJ, inspired by DJs Carisma and K Swift, among others. At 21 years of age, she shifted her place to Atlanta in search of better networking opportunities. In 2017, she released her debut mixtape titled 24k The Gold Tape.

After releasing her first mixtape, she moved to Los Angeles, hoping that she could do better in her music career. She eventually had the opportunity to work as a DJ at innumerable clubs all across the city of Los Angeles. As she continued releasing her songs, she dreamed of working as a DJ at many music festivals.

Read More: Judith Jackson Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Baddies” Star Worth?

Baddies West And Beyond

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: (L-R) Lauren Lo Lodon, Jayla Jelaminah Lanier, Natalie Nunn, Lemuel Plummer, Scotlynd Ryan and DJ Sky Baby attend Lemuel Plummer’s Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)

DJ Sky became a central part of attraction after she appeared in the reality series, Baddies West. Baddies West premiered on the Zeus Network on May 16, 2021. After the end of the first season, the second and third seasons premiered on June 12, 2022, and January 22, 2023.

Sky debuted in the reality series as the Los Angeles-based DJ and MC. In the TV series, viewers saw her babysitting 22-year-old Chrisean Rock. On February 3 night, DJ Sky and Chrisean attended Yung Miami’s birthday party together.

Read More: Briana Walker Net Worth 2023: What Is The Baddies Star Worth?

Personal Life And Challenges

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ SKY HIGH B A B Y🌙✨ (@djskyhighbaby)

In August 2022, DJ Sky became a victim of an apparent armed robbery in Los Angeles after partying with Chrisean Rock. The self-described Strip Club Expert revealed she was shot and robbed while returning to her Los Angeles home on Thursday night, August 18.

Sky also shared the incident captured on a CCTV video on her Instagram story. In the CCTV footage, someone trespassed on Sky’s property and approached her vehicle while pointing at something before a gunshot seemingly rang out.

Read More: Anne Moore Net Worth 2023: What Is The Baddies Star Worth?

Net Worth And Earnings

DJ Sky High Baby has earned an estimated net worth of $400,000 as of 2023. She has made a considerable sum by performing as a DJ in many clubs around Los Angeles city. Furthermore, DJ Sky is expected to be making around $5,000 to $10,000 per episode from appearing in Baddies West.

In conclusion, DJ Sky High Baby’s journey from a hopeful DJ to a reality star has been nothing short of inspiring. Despite the challenges she has faced, she continues to rise, proving that with determination and hard work, one can indeed reach the sky.