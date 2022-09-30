Akbar V. is not letting up on Cardi B. Days after their Twitter war, the Atlanta rapper still has some things to get off her chest. Earlier this week, she shared a snippet of an alleged diss track about the Bronx rapper, stating “It be the ones that don’t know what’s going on that have so much to say. I can really end b**** with like two lines. New music getting ready to drop.”

The track, which spans one-minute and 46 seconds, entitled “Bothered,” comes just days after the two femcees traded insults on social media; dragging each other about everything from record sales to motherhood. As Cardi continues to celebrate the success of her chart topping collaboration “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla, Akbar unleashes her wrath on the Grammy nominated star, rapping, “She still ugly.”

Last month, the 33-year old rapper joined Nicki Minaj on her controversial track “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).” Since the success of the record, Akbar has been finding her footing in hip hop game, by any means necessary. Share your thoughts on the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m pretty in real life, this face don’t need no fillers

Keep it a band, keep it a buck, b**** you don’t really know no hitters

Why you bothered? Why you bothered?

Calling my phone b****, how you get my number?