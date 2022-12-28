2022 has been an extremely busy year for NBA YoungBoy. Dropping eight full-length projects and a string of YouTube videos, the Last Slimeto rapper is maintaining his label as one of the hardest-working rappers in the game.

Not only has he been busy with his music career, but also with his personal life. In September, he welcomed his 10th child into the world.

Seemingly as a result of all his overwhelming success, the “Make No Sense” rapper says he wants to eventually move his family to Europe.

“We got to stay prayed up[.] I really want to move [to] Europe with my family once all of this [is] put behind me,” he wrote in the short social media post. “I’m stacking money until then!!” the 23-year-old added.

Considering YoungBoy’s family consists of 10 kids and multiple baby mamas, the move would certainly be a complicated one.

To make matters worse, he’s gotten into some public feuds with the mothers of some of his children. One of them, Drea Symone, took to her Twitter account in October to call YB out for not being present in their daughter’s life. “[I’d] Trade all the money in the world for my youngest daughter to have a father,” she wrote.

Regardless, the Baton Rouge native’s latest project of the aforementioned eight this year, arrived in the form of Lost Files just last week. Containing 21 tracks and no features, the tape follows his Quando Rondo collab album, 3860. In October, he teamed up with DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Ma’ I Got A Family.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old was evidently active during this holiday season. On Saturday (December 24), he was engaging in arguments online with Blueface. In the rather light-hearted exchange, the rappers debated over who gets more girls. “You get your group and I’ma get my group, and we gon’ see who got the baddest h*es,” he told the “Bleed It” rapper.

