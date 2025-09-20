Kamala Harris is showing love to Kendrick Lamar once more, now using his lyrics to open up her upcoming memoir. As caught by Complex, she decided to refer to his 2017 hit off of DAMN., "DNA." In the epigraph she cites one of the opening lines of his first verse "I got loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA."

The former Democratic candidate also quotes another part of the line when he raps, "I was born like this." Kamala Harris also recites a quote from Italian software expert Alberto Brandolini. It says, "The amount of energy necessary to refute bullsh*t is an order of magnitude bigger than to produce it."

As we alluded to earlier, Kamala Harris has not been shy about her admiration for the Compton rapper. At a rally in Atlanta, she walked out to "Not Like Us," a divisive move. Many criticized it for being cringe and not having any use for her rally.

Prior to that, at the 2024 BET Awards, she referenced the Drake diss song again in an ad with Taraji P. Henson. "The majority of us believe in freedom and equality. But these extremists, as they say, they not like us."

Harris first announced her memoir, 107 Days, back in July of this year on her social media pages.

When Does Kamala Harris' Memoir Release?

In a video posted to her Instagram, Harris captioned it, "Writing 107 Days felt like living the campaign in reverse — rewinding each moment and experiencing it all over again. Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned.

This book is not a recap of our race. It is a candid and personal account of my journey — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history."

She explains a bit about what the book entails in one of her latest posts. "While my new book, 107 Days, focuses on the campaign trail and election, I also write about the state of our country and how we move forward."

The former VP adds, "What we must understand is that the dismantling of our democracy did not start with the 2024 election. And while there is already a lot of damage done, there is still time to change course — because the power is still with the people. We must be strategic and tactical. Disciplined and bold. We must take to the streets and put forth a vision for the future worth fighting for."