Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar Lyrics In Epigraph Of Forthcoming Memoir

BY Zachary Horvath 419 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a memorial ceremony for former President Jimmy Carter in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. Carter's body will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington on January 9. © Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kamala Harris is readying her memoir "107 Days" next week and it will detail "the shortest presidential campaign in modern history."

Kamala Harris is showing love to Kendrick Lamar once more, now using his lyrics to open up her upcoming memoir. As caught by Complex, she decided to refer to his 2017 hit off of DAMN., "DNA." In the epigraph she cites one of the opening lines of his first verse "I got loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA."

The former Democratic candidate also quotes another part of the line when he raps, "I was born like this." Kamala Harris also recites a quote from Italian software expert Alberto Brandolini. It says, "The amount of energy necessary to refute bullsh*t is an order of magnitude bigger than to produce it."

As we alluded to earlier, Kamala Harris has not been shy about her admiration for the Compton rapper. At a rally in Atlanta, she walked out to "Not Like Us," a divisive move. Many criticized it for being cringe and not having any use for her rally.

Prior to that, at the 2024 BET Awards, she referenced the Drake diss song again in an ad with Taraji P. Henson. "The majority of us believe in freedom and equality. But these extremists, as they say, they not like us."

Harris first announced her memoir, 107 Days, back in July of this year on her social media pages.

Read More: "Iceman" Episode 3: Drake’s Empire, Hollow Hits & That Yeat Feature

When Does Kamala Harris' Memoir Release?

In a video posted to her Instagram, Harris captioned it, "Writing 107 Days felt like living the campaign in reverse — rewinding each moment and experiencing it all over again. Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned.

This book is not a recap of our race. It is a candid and personal account of my journey — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history."

She explains a bit about what the book entails in one of her latest posts. "While my new book, 107 Days, focuses on the campaign trail and election, I also write about the state of our country and how we move forward."

The former VP adds, "What we must understand is that the dismantling of our democracy did not start with the 2024 election. And while there is already a lot of damage done, there is still time to change course — because the power is still with the people. We must be strategic and tactical. Disciplined and bold. We must take to the streets and put forth a vision for the future worth fighting for."

107 Days is out September 23.

Read More: Air Jordan Colorways: Ranking The Top 15 Of The 2000s

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 1269
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.2K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 8.8K
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway 4.7K
Comments 0