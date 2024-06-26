Jaidyn Alexis Reacts To People Calling Her A One-Hit Wonder

Jaidyn Alexis wants some grace.

Jaidyn Alexis is someone who is best known for being a baby mother to Blueface. Overall, she has been embroiled in the infamous Chrisean Rock love triangle. However, as it stands, Alexis is currently not Blueface's girlfriend. Rock holds that title right now, and with Blueface in jail, who knows what happens next? Moreover, since Blueface was locked up, Alexis' burgeoning music career has been put on hold, much to the dismay of her fans.

As some of you remember, she made her debut with the track "Stewie." Although some made fun of her attempts to get into the rap world, others were actually impressed with what she had to offer. That said, she has since been hit with the "one-hit wonder" label. Overall, it is not a good label to be hit with, and Alexis is feeling it. In fact, she recently took to social media and revealed that she is sick of people calling her that. Instead, she would like for the fans to at least give her some time and grace to figure things out.

Jaidyn Alexis Speaks

At this point, there is no telling what Alexis can do. She has not released music in quite some time, and one has to suspect she will only start doing it once Blueface is out of jail. Although everything with Chrisean could put that in jeopardy. Needless to say, this is not a great situation, especially in the current music climate that chews artists up and spits them out.