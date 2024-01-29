Jaidyn Alexis Laughs Off NSFW Suggestion About Chrisean Rock Blueface Tattoo Situation

Jaidyn Alexis has been a huge part of the Blueface and Chrisean Rock saga. Overall, this is because Alexis has been with Blue for a very long time. In fact, she is the mother of his first child. Furthermore, she was in his music videos around the time he started blowing up for the first time. Needless to say, they have a long history together. Blueface even chose her as his girlfriend after Chrisean dumped him amid the birth of their child. It is a bizarre love triangle, albeit on that has persisted.

Recently, Chrisean Rock got a tattoo of Blueface's mugshot. She got this tattoo on her cheek, and it shocked social media. Ever since he went to jail, it has been clear that he and Alexis are done, while Chrisean is the girlfriend. Just yesterday, Alexis seemingly responded to the new tattoo. She took to Instagram with a photo of her face, noticing how clear her skin was. Fans immediately took that as a dig, although Alexis continues to get hit with comments about the situation. For instance, one can look no further than the tweets below.

Jaidyn Alexis Pays Attention

As you can see, someone spoke to Alexis' sexuality by saying "jaidyn somewhere scissoring & laughing." Subsequently, Alexis could not help but laugh as she wrote "ayoooo this is crazy" with a laughing-crying emoji. Needless to say, she doesn't appear to be too pressed about all of this. Although the whole situation is probably one she would like to avoid, these things are unpredictable. That is especially true when you are dealing with the likes of Chrisean and Blueface.

Only time will tell whether or not she and Blueface can reconcile. However, with all of this drama going on, it might be best to steer clear, at least for now. Let us know your thoughts on Rock's new tattoo, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

