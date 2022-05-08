It seems like it was just yesterday that Rihanna revealed to the world that she and her beau A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, but the truth is, the Barbadian songstress could welcome her baby any day now, which unfortunately means that her stylish maternity serves will be coming to an end.

While we can't wait to see what the couple's newborn will look like, or be named, we couldn't help but put together a roundup of some of Rih's most iconic maternity outfits in celebration of her first Mother's Day.





Of course, the first look on the list is the "SOS" singer's initial announcement, which saw her pair a pink quilted Chanel coat with a pair of light-wash jeans and a selection of body chains to share the good news with the world as she casually strolled through the streets of New York.

In the days after, we saw the Bad Gal embrace her sexy side, stepping out scantily clad to keep her bump on display at (almost) all times. For some OOTDs she channelled her inner Joe Exotic, pulling on wild, vibrant prints, while others saw her rocking all-black ensembles, looking as badass as ever.









Overseas at Fashion Week, Rihanna stole the show once again. She and Rocky pulled up to the Gucci runway looking extra fresh, and while his baby mama looked pretty in pink at Off-White, the "Fashion Killa" kept it cool in all black.

However, those fits had nothing on the sheer lingerie look that the 34-year-old put together for the Dior show as she arrived fashionably late in little more than a tiny black thong and knee-high boots.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

As her due date nears closer, Rih has been stepping things up, even posing for the cover of American Vogue practically nude – check it out below, along with some of our other favourites, and let us know which of Rihanna's maternity looks you love in the comment section.















