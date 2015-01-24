fourfiveseconds
- MusicRihanna, Kanye West, & Paul McCartney's "FourFiveSeconds” Reaches 1 Billion Spotify StreamsThe star-studded collaboration between Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney," FourFiveSeconds," has reached one billion streams on Spotify.ByCole Blake22.5K Views
- GramRihanna Runs Into Former Collaborator Paul McCartney On FlightShe couldn't help but record the moment.ByErika Marie4.6K Views
- MusicPaul McCartney Was Reportedly Warned Not To Work With Kanye WestGorillaz' Damon Albarn says Kanye West trapped Paul McCartney.ByAron A.8.0K Views
- NewsRihanna Joins Paul McCartney For "FourFiveSeconds" At Desert TripWatch Rihanna come out for a surprise rendition of "FourFiveSeconds" during Paul McCartney's headlining performance at Desert Trip. ByAngus Walker130 Views
- InterviewsKanye West Speaks On His New Album, Destroying Exclusivity & "The Ye Button" With Zane LoweKanye West's second interview with Zane Lowe lived up to the hype.ByTrevor Smith13.8K Views
- NewsRihanna, Kanye West, & Paul McCartney To Perform "FourFive Seconds" At Grammys [Update: Kanye Will Also Debut A New Song]Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney are reportedly performing at this year's Grammys.ByKevin Goddard32.1K Views
- NewsKanye West & Rihanna Perform At DirecTV’s Super Bowl Saturday PartyKanye West and Rihanna each performed at DirectTV's pre-Super Bowl concert, collaborating on a number of songs.ByTrevor Smith98 Views
- NewsListen To Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney's New Song, "FourFiveSeconds"Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney have unveiled their new collaboration, "FourFiveSeconds".ByTrevor Smith79.4K Views