Don Toliver and Atlantic Records have denied using bots to boost stats on the song, “Do It Right.” In statements provided to TMZ, reps for both parties shot down the rumors.

“Just like other artists and their teams who have been attacked with botting reports, we are both deeply upset and concerned,” a rep Toliver told the outlet. “To be absolutely clear, neither Don or anyone on his team has had any involvement here.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Music artist Don Toliver performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

They continued: “While we conduct our own investigation into the allegations, we urge Atlantic Records to do the same — to protect the integrity of not only their roster of artists but their reporting metrics. We look forward to sharing more as we obtain more information.”

Atlantic Records additionally told TMZ that the company has “never used bots for any of our artists.”

Users on social media began theorizing that Atlantic was using bots over the weekend. Several seemingly fake comments were circulating online.

“Such notification many playfulness so fantastic,” one comment reads, while another says, “You’re the best Thanks so much for sharing this with me.”

DJ Akademiks even called out Atlantic for allegedly boosting the video with the use of bots.

“Damn.. Atlantic Records went from being hella lit a few years ago to being shit,” he wrote on Twitter. He also added that the company has given up on putting genuine effort into promoting artists.

Others pointed out that similar comments are also on videos by Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Check out the music video for “Do It Right” as well as some of the questionable comments below.

bruh the comments on the don toliver video😭 these labels aint even trying https://t.co/VksUHF7NNJ pic.twitter.com/CH4u2zPK3i — cxrpool (@cxrpool) November 26, 2022

