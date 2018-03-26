justice system
- Pop CultureMoneybagg Yo Calls For Justice For Tyre NicholsThe rapper took to Instagram to send his prayers to Nichols' family.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureShanquella Robinson's Father Speaks On Seeing Her Lifeless Body: "All I Want Is Justice"The two month anniversary of the 25-year-old woman's death is quickly approaching. Still, her family remains without answers.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsBill Barr Argues Racial Bias in Police Shootings Is A "False Narrative"Bill Barr says the "epidemic of shooting unarmed black men" by the police is a false narrative.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Family Hopeful For Justice After Meeting Attorney GeneralTaylor's lawyer Sam Aguir says her mother left the meeting feeling optimistic.By Noah John
- Crime66,000 Marijuana Convictions To Be Dismissed In L.A. County66,000 marijuana convictions will be dismissed in Los Angeles county by District Attorney Jackie Lacey, in an attempt to recognize how people of colour are disproportionately affected by drug-related law enforcement.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureRandom Texas Inmate Warns "Jail Staff" Is Out To Get R. Kelly With Handwritten NoteApparently people in the system ''are out to get'' R Kelly, but his call for help continues to be ignored.By Sandra E
- MusicVan Jones Believes Meek Mill's 2008 Conviction Will Be Overturned In 3-6 WeeksVan Jones provides an update on Meek Mill's case.By Aron A.
- SportsAllen Iverson Helped Meek Mill With His Case, Says 76ers Co-OwnerIverson went to bat for Meek during a tough time.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKanye West & Kim Kardashian Help Released Prisoner Remove Face TattoosKim Kardashian has helped release 17 first-time non-violent offenders in the past 90 days.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBen & Jerry's Release 4/20 Marijuana Video Exposing Racial Disparity In AmericaBen and Jerry's is woke. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicT.I. Calls Out America's Justice System Amid Lil C Note's Felony ChargesT.I. sheds more light on America's twisted justice system. By Chantilly Post
- Music6ix9ine's Nemesis Slim 400 Calls For Jail-Free Card: "Keep Your Ass On These Streets"Slim 400 doesn't want Tekashi 6ix9ine locked away for good.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Threatened With Jail For Dodging Court: Judge Issues Strict WarningThe rapper risks prison if he keeps being flaky.By Zaynab
- SocietyCalifornia Becomes The First State To Eradicate Cash Bail For Residents Awaiting TrialThis is a huge win for criminal justice reform, if done correctly. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian West Visits Women's Prison & Meets With InmatesKim K wants to craft a program for women leaving prison. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMeek Mill Claims Judge Brinkley's Lawyer Said He Could Get Him Out Of PrisonJudge Genece Brinkley's lawyer allegedly admitted that Meek Mill deserves a new trial in newly surfaced recording.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks On Gun & Drugs Conviction With The Ladies From "The View"Meek Mill continues in his journey to spread awareness about prison reform.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill's Mother Pens Plea For Son's Release In Open Letter To Lady JusticeMeek Mill's mother shares a statement for her son's release.By Aron A.