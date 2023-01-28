LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.

“WE ARE OUR OWN WORSE ENEMY!!!” James said in response on Twitter, seemingly referencing the officers being Black.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his three pointer in double overtime to lead the Lakers to a 135-129 win over the Detroit Pistonsat Staples Center on February 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“He never moved past page 6 in that Malcolm’s book,” one user replied.

Another wrote: “You talking about the lakers? Because if you talking about this current situation bruh nah. Wrong time.”

James also retweeted a post from an MSNBC analyst that wrote: “What’s really clear about some of the reaction to the murder of #TyreNichols is that we’ve failed to fully understand race and it’s construction as a systemic tool. The entire system of policing sees the Black body as a problem. No matter who pulls the trigger.”

“TOO FACTUAL,” James further added.

The video footage of the attack shows all officers repeatedly striking Nichols with their fists, boots, as well as batons for three minutes. Afterward, they rested him against a patrol car and didn’t provide medical aid for another 20 minutes.

The officers involved all face second-degree murder charges as well as charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

Numerous other voices in the NBA have also spoken out on the attack, including NBPA president Chris Paul, who called for change “at all levels.”

Check out LeBron James’ posts on Twitter below.

WE ARE OUR OWN WORSE ENEMY!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 28, 2023

You talking about the lakers? Because if you talking about this current situation bruh nah. Wrong time — T-Dubb-O (@T_DUBB_O) January 28, 2023

He never moved past page 6 in that Malcolm’s book — abortion enthusiast (@SJW_Hoe) January 28, 2023

Read the room!

✌🏿 — Ekpe Udoh (@EkpeUdoh) January 28, 2023