Le’Keian Woods’ Family Demands Justice Following Violent Police Confrontation

Recently, there's been a clip of 24-year-old Le'Keian Woods going viral, showing his violent encounter with Jacksonville police. In the video, Woods can be seen getting held on the ground by various officers. Though it's hard to tell how he sustained them, severe injuries can also be seen on Woods' face. Now, Woods' cousin has shared the video in hopes of getting justice for the alleged police brutality.

"Attention followers‼️" she wrote. "My cousin was brutally attacked by THE GANG MEMBERS THAT ARE IN CHARGE OF 'PROTECTING OUR CITY' @jaxsheriff He is currently hospitalized and JSO isn’t allowing him to speak to any family because they know they have committed an act of brutality! I can’t think of any situation that would warrant an OFFICER to kick someone in the face while they are CUFFED on the ground! PLEASE SHARE, REPOST, AND TAG ANY OUTLET YOU THINK COULD HELP!"

Le'Keian Woods Hospitalized After Traffic Stop

Woods' family claims that he, his uncle, and a friend were pulled over for not wearing seatbelts, but it's unclear how the situation escalated from there. After his injuries were sustained, he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was then brought to Duval County Jail. He's currently being held there for various charges, including resisting an officer. He's also charged with armed drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and more.

The Jacksonville Police Department has since shared a statement on the situation with First Coast News. “Yesterday, JSO officers were involved in an incident near Toledo Road and Powers Avenue in which force was used taking a subject into custody. The agency takes all allegations of inappropriate use of force by JSO officers seriously. As such, this incident is now under administrative review to determine if the involved officers violated any JSO policy. Because the matter is currently under investigation, the agency cannot comment further about the incident until the investigation is completed.”

