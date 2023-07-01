7 Dr. Dre Facts You Didn’t Know

With a career as expansive as it is, there are several facts about Dr. Dre that most hip-hop fans know. They know he burst onto the scene with N.W.A. It’s known he co-signed Snoop Dogg and Eminem in their early days. They learned he created Beats By Dre headphones. However, even with all these milestones, there are the knowns that have flown under the radar. These facts sometimes extend beyond the music, and others are exciting aspects of hip-hop history.

Dr. Dre has made multiple connections in the industry, or rather, people have made connections with him. He’s built a legacy for himself and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Considering all this, people still don’t know things about him. We’ve gathered seven facts to give you new insight into the rap legend.

Dr. Dre’s Debut Album Has Been Re-released Three Times

The fact Dr.Dre’s first album was The Chronic is common knowledge. While 2001 has some of his most recognizable songs, including one often used for memes, The Chronic preceded it. Nowadays, it is widespread to see artists have several versions of their single on one “EP” of sorts. There’s the original song, the instrumental, the sped-up and slowed-down version, and the acapella version. Such a practice was once common (outside of the sped-up and slowed-down arrangements) and faded away, but has since returned. Legacy artists are privileged to release iconic albums in their discographies every few years to celebrate various anniversaries. Dre’s debut did this three times. Each release found the album being paired with new unreleased music, unrated versions of music videos, and more treats for dedicated fans.

“California Love” Was Originally A Dr.Dre Song

This Dr. Dre fact may not be surprising. In fact, it is common for listeners to interchange who the song “belongs” to between Dr. Dre and Tupac. The track is a classic in both of their discographies. However, considering both of them only have one verse on the song, the debate of who it really “belongs” to is entirely valid. The song was initially supposed to be on Dr. Dre’s second album, and it didn’t have Tupac on it – it had three verses from Dre.

According to some accounts, Tupac heard the song and asked if he could be on it. Other reports say Suge Knight listened to the song and essentially “influenced” his way into getting Tupac on it. The track is officially found on Tupac’s Greatest Hits compilation album and the UK version of his album All Eyez On Me.

Dr. Dre Made More Money Selling Headphones Than Selling Music

This Dr. Dre fact is not surprising from a business perspective. There was a time when having Beats headphones was a status symbol. People would wear them all day at school. Dr. Dre built their popularity around endorsements and commercials. They were also in multiple people’s music videos, whether they were the headphones themselves or, later on, the Beats Pill speaker. Dre advertised them as the headphones he used when making music, a co-sign built on the fact that he created the headphones himself. In short, they were marketed based on the idea users would hear the music “how the artist intended” when they used the headphones. After introducing the Beats Pill, the brand extended to having its branded speakers in phones, cars, and laptops. These deals all put more money in Dre’s pocket.

Dr. Dre Was On His High School’s Diving Team

Dr. Dre taken at his home in Woodland Hills, Ca on October 7, 1999. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

This might be the most surprising Dr. Dre fact on this list. The “I Need A Doctor” video showed Dr. Dre’s physique through an emotional story. While his build was not that of a swimmer, it showed he had been in the gym far longer than the clips in the music video showed. Dre was a diver on his swim team in high school. However, he was frequently absent from school, too. He was absent due to putting more time into his music. This decision was full circle for him because many Olympic athletes have been seen using Beats By Dre headphones across the years – including those on the swim team. Had Dre not skipped those days of school, he may not have reached the level he did and not been able to create the headphones.

Dr. Dre & Warren G Are Step Brothers

CANNES, FRANCE – JULY 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Warren G, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre attend the Beats By Dre Party at Gotha Club on July 18, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

This Dr. Dre fact may only be known by the West Coast rap experts. The most recent reveal that Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem are cousins was interesting for this generation. Dre and Warren G are, of course, OGs in West Coast rap. Many know Warren G for his hit single “Regulate,” featuring Nate Dogg. Others invested in this scene know Nate Dogg and Snoop Dogg are cousins. What may not be known is Dr. Dre and Warren G became step-brothers when Warren’d dad married Dre’s mom. In an interview with Big Boy, Warren G spoke about how he was sent to live with his dad in Compton after previously living in Long Beach. He shared that he and Dre eventually ended up living in the same house.

Dr. Dre Was In Grand Theft Auto V

This Dr. Dre fact branches two worlds together: music and gaming. The two have been hand in hand for decades at this point. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games ever. It takes place in Los Santos, a fictional city that is purposely based in Los Angeles. In 2021, downloadable content (DLC) for it, titled “The Contract,” was released. The DLC also included a set of missions where the player met Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, and DJ Pooh. Players worked with them to get Dre’s unreleased music back. The “recovered” music also played on a radio station hosted by DJ Pooh, along with other classics in Dre’s discography. There was even a segment where Anderson .Paak and Dr. Dre performed in the studio. Having a California music icon in a game based on the Golden State was a treat for many players.

His Stage Name Used To Be “Dr. J”

NEW YORK, NY: Michel’le appears with Dr. Dre and Eazy-E in a portrait taken on December 8, 1989 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images).

This is a Dr. Dre fact that only dedicated fans would know. Most of the world was introduced to Dr. Dre as a member of N.W.A. Before this, he was in a group called World Class Wreckin’ Cru. In this group, Dre also served as a DJ. After hearing “The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel” by Grandmaster Flash, he realized he wanted to be a DJ.

Dre began going to a nightclub called Eve After Dark and watched the DJs there. He went by the name “Dr. J,” taking direct inspiration from his favorite basketball player Julius Erving. Dre left World Class Wreckin’ Cru and changed his stage name to “Dr. Dre.” This decision changed his life. Additionally, a future member of N.W.A., DJ Yella, joined him in his departure. Dre would change his sound from electro to gangster rap to g-funk.

