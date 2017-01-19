hard knock life
- MusicVevo Releases Several Of Jay-Z's Classic Music Videos For His 52nd BirthdayJay-Z released several of his most popular music videos on Vevo in honor of his 52nd birthday.By Cole Blake
- NewsJay-Z & DMX Linked Up For "Money Cash Hoes"Twenty-two years ago, Jay-Z and DMX connected for the Swizz Beatz-produced "Money Cash Hoes." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentJay-Z's "Volume 2...Hard Knock Life" Deserves Another ListenJay-Z's "Volume 2...Hard Knock Life" was an experimental piece of New York hip-hop. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNipsey Hussle Samples "Hard Knock Life" On "Hussle & Motivate"Nipsey Hussle drops knowledge over a classic "Annie" sample. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEvery Jay-Z Album And Single With A Platinum PlaqueThe Jigga Man has plaques for days. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content#TBT: '90s Jay ZLooking back at the music of young Jay Z.By Danny Schwartz