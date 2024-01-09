Aaron Rodgers On Jimmy Kimmel: "I Don't Think He's A P-Word"

Jimmy Kimmel was happy to address Aaron Rodgers in a scathing rant on the latest episode of his late-night show, but rather than clapping back, the NFL star's response makes it sound as though he's ready to put their feud to rest. In his opening monologue on Monday (January 8), the TV personality gave the audience an ear-full about his nemesis, who he believes is obviously guilty of defamation. Kimmel insinuated that Rodgers was planning on popping bottles if his name came out along with the controversial Jeffrey Epstein documents. The former says he's never met the embattled financier and dares "Karen Rodgers" to share any incriminating evidence in court.

Though Kimmel also asked for an apology, the quarterback doesn't seem ready to give it. However, he did have a few words for the host that better clarified his stance on the 56-year-old's alleged connection to Epstein. "I was referring to the fact that if there's a list," Rodgers said on a new episode of The Pat McAfee Show, "and there are names on it, that it'd be the second time a soft-brained, junior college wacko... Whatever other things have been said by him and other people in the media – would be right twice."

Read More: Aaron Rodgers & Jimmy Kimmel Beef Explained: COVID-19, Jeff Epstein & More

Jimmy Kimmel Rants About Aaron Rodgers

"I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be... I'm not [ignorant] enough to accuse you of that with zero evidence," the California native continued before throwing in a few digs at Kimmel's intelligence. From the sounds of things, Rodgers is about ready to put the spat behind him and move on with his life.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Receives Jets Players' "Most Inspirational" End-Of-Season Award

Athlete is Over the Drama

"I think it's impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has joke writers can read off a prompter," Aaron Rodgers further responded to Kimmel. "I wish him the best, I don't give a s*** what he says about me. I'm not accusing him of being on the list." Check out the athlete's full statement above and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]