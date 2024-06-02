The Weeknd Seemingly Teases Collaboration With Apple

The Weeknd may have something in the works.

The Weeknd appears to have something in the works with Apple after sharing a picture of framed photos of the company's logo on his Instagram Story on Saturday. It would stand to reason that he took the picture at the company’s headquarters. He didn't elaborate much with his caption for the post, only adding three emojis: the eyes emoji, the music notes emoji, and the film camera emoji.

The Weeknd has been teasing having another album in store for years at this point. In 2022, he revealed that his previous two projects, After Hours and DawnFM, were part of a trilogy. Additionally, he shared the cover art for both of those albums followed by a question mark on Instagram, earlier this year. In the caption, he only wrote the number three.

The Weeknd Performs During An Apple Keynote Event

Apple CEO Tim Cook (left) wraps up the keynote with a live performance from The Weeknd (right), with a world premiere of his next song at Moscone West in San Francisco, California, on Monday, June 8, 2015. (Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Despite not announcing his next album officially, he's still been active with new music in the form of features. He recently made an appearance on Metro Boomin and Future's collaborative album, We Still Don't Trust You. Speaking with Spotify’s RapCaviar after its release, Metro revealed that he also contributed production for an upcoming album from The Weeknd.  “Me and him working on a lot of stuff. You know, we cookin’ up for his new album. A lot of people gonna be real pleased and even more happier," he said ahead of a show in Eygpt.

The Weeknd Appears To Tease Apple Collaboration

Check out The Weeknd's post on Instagram above as caught by HipHopDX. Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from the singer on HotNewHipHop.

