Kanye West Rocks Face Covering At Milan Fashion Show

Kanye West's been roaming around Italy for the past couple of months with Bianca Censori. Recently, he stopped by the Giuseppe Zanotti Milan Fashion Week show. The 46-year-old rocked a totally blacked-out look, complete with one of his signature face coverings. He wore an oversized black top and some breezy pants, tying everything together with a pair of sock-shoes.

Though the hitmaker opted to keep everything under wraps for the runway show, he and his new wife haven't exactly kept a low profile throughout their stay in Italy. Censori's eye-catching and revealing fits continue to make headlines, and get on the nerves of authorities. The duo also caused a stir when Ye inadvertently flashed his backside during a viral riverboat ride, which got the pair banned by the boat company for life.

Kanye West's Milan Fashion Week Fit

It's clear that Ye continues to use the Australian model as a canvas for him to flex his fashion prowess. This has sparked some controversy as of late, with comedian Kathy Griffin recently claiming that their relationship "reeks of abuse." She went on to express concern for Censori, noting that "she seems to have no voice whatsoever." This comes alongside various other sources claims that Censori's "isolated" from friends and family amid their romance.

With that being said, the model reportedly believes her friends are expressing concern because they're simply "jealous of her stardom." It's clear that wherever Ye goes, controversy will follow. Regardless, he appears to be on the cusp of a new album drop, though it's yet to have an official release date. He recently gave fans a taste of what's to come at a Mowalola Fashion Show in London. What do you think of Ye's Milan Fashion Week fit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kanye West.

