terrorism
- StreetwearKanye West's Face Mask Is "Breaking Italian Anti-Terror Laws": ReportYe's eccentric fashion choices are proving to be a bit much for Europeans.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIce Spice Post Removed By IG For Using Her Real NameInstagram took down a post from Ice Spice because she used her real name.By Cole Blake
- MusicMemphis Man Arrested Outside Yo Gotti Show After Threatening To Kill PatronsReports claim that 28-year-old Elijah Hyman was distraught and suicidal after a breakup with his girlfriend on Friday night.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsGeorge W. Bush Seems To Compare Jan. 6th Rioters To 9/11 HijackersGeorge W. Bush seemed to compare the January 6 insurrectionists to 9/11 hijackers in a new speech.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCardi B Apologizes For Armenia Fundraiser Following Terrorism AccusationsArmenia and Azerbaijan are currently warring over land, and after sharing information about a fundraiser, the rapper faced backlash.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsPetition To Declare KKK A Terrorist Group Reaches Over A Million SignaturesThe petition reached over a million signatures in just four days. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsUS Signs Peace Agreement With Taliban To End War In AfghanistanThe United States has signed a historic peace deal to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsOsama Bin Laden's Son Reportedly DeadThe Al Qaeda heir is dead.By Cole Blake
- SocietyMan In Jail After Designating January 2nd As "Kill Cops Day"A man's social media threats led law enforcement to his other crimes.By Milca P.
- SocietyTallahassee Yoga Studio Shooting Leaves Several Injured & 3 Dead: ReportThe gunman took his own life. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDon Lemon Of CNN: "White Men Are The Biggest Terror Threat In This Country"The guy has a point. By Brynjar Chapman
- PoliticsSacha Baron Cohen Gets Republican Lawmaker To Strip & Yell Racial SlursRep. Jason Spencer put in his resignation after the footage aired. By Karlton Jahmal
- WrestlingAl-Qaeda Condemns Saudi Kingdom For Hosting WWE EventSee why Al-Qaeda isn't pleased with Wrestling's "skin tight" dress code.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Roots, Ludacris Show Cancelled After Bomb ThreatsSXSW has been the epicentre of controversy.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Speaks On The New York Pipe Bomb Attack50 Cent speaks on the recent New York bombing.By Mitch Findlay
- Society9/11 Memorial Serves As A Historic Reminder Of A TragedySixteen years later, the impact of 9/11 is still being felt. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyJohn Legend On Donald Trump: "He's Not Going To Change"John Legend isn't softening his stance on Donald Trump.By Matt F
- SocietyBarcelona Terrorist Attack Leaves 13 Dead, Over 50 InjuredTragedy befalls Barcelona. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicISIS Claims Responsibility For Ariana Grande Concert Bombing; Suspect ArrestedThe death toll rises to 22 in the aftermath of Monday night's concert bombing in Manchester.By Danny Schwartz
- SocietyJenna Bush Hager Quotes Father's Speech To Oppose Trump's Muslim BanJenna Bush Hager posts an excerpt from a post-9/11 speech given by President Bush to imply that he would not endorse Trump's Muslim ban. By Angus Walker
- LifeJudge Rules Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Competent To Stand TrialDylann Roof By hnhh
- LifeMark Wahlberg Stars In "Patriots Day" Trailer About 2013 Boston BombingWatch the trailer for "Patriots Day," an upcoming movie about the 2013 Boston Bombing starring Mark WahlbergBy hnhh
- LifeDozens Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd At Bastille Day In FranceAt least 75 people are dead following the senseless terrorism act in Nice, France earlier today.By Kevin Goddard