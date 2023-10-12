Kanye West Upsets Veterans In Italy Over Nazi Comments Amid Concert Rumors

This isn’t the first time that Italian citizens have allegedly spoken out against the Chicago rapper during his stay there.

Kanye West's stay in Italy over the past few months has been anything but uneventful- for good and bad reasons. Moreover, many are excited about his potential return to new music, with albums on the way and a rumored massive Italy show this week. However, there have also been plenty of instances in which the Chicago MC and his wife Bianca Censori dove further into controversy and questionable behavior. For example, they were banned from a riverboat company for allegedly engaging in oral sex on a trip, and even faced scrutiny from locals and police officials for their revealing outfit choices.

Furthermore, now Kanye West is catching heat from war veterans in Italy who fought Germany and their allies during World War II. This is according to the Daily Mail, but it's unclear whether these alleged sources that spoke to the outlet are the veterans themselves. In addition, we don't know if this is supposed to be everything to speak on here, or if they plan to organize and in some way make a call to action. It seems like their main concern is this big concert in the city of Reggio Emilia, so whether it's a protest or just a statement, they're not happy.

Kanye West Meeting Donald Trump In 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Kanye West made some abhorrent antisemitic comments last year, in which he praised Hitler and expressed a whole lot of other controversial beliefs. As such, veterans reportedly take issue with the fact that about 80,000 people might give the 46-year-old a heightened platform if this concert actually happens. Of course, this is a common sentiment not just throughout Italy in some demographics, but across pretty any place in the entire world where Ye fans exist. But for every person distraught by his behavior, there's another ready to set it all aside.

On that note, it will be very interesting to see what the public dynamic will be like if the Yeezy mogul comes back. Maybe his statements will take center stage again, or it'll be a relatively silent drop-off. That seems unlikely, but we'll just have to wait and see. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, come back to HNHH.

