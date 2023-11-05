Bianca Censori’s Sister Cosigns Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne’s Costumes Of Her & Kanye West

One of the funniest and timeliest couples costumes this Halloween came from none other than metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon. Moreover, they donned an all-black-covered fit and a nude bodysuit with a pillow, respectively, to transform into everyone's favorite fashionably provocative couple these days: Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Of course, many people got a good laugh out of this interpretation, and we wonder what the Yeezy duo thought of the Osbourne's fits. Well, if the architect is anything like her sister, then we know that she probably thought it was at least worth reposting.

Furthermore, Bianca Censori's sister, Angelina, reposted Sharon Osbourne's snap of their Halloween fits on her Instagram page. She didn't add any captions, emojis, or any other context: just the the pic of the homage... or of the jab. Either way, Angelina also reposted a picture of Kanye West and her sister in the original outfits that The Osbournes based their look on. Overall, it doesn't seem like the Censoris have much to say about them other than a slight nod of approval and a small smile. Or at least, that's what Bianca's sister's social media activity translates to.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Original Fits That The Osbournes Spoofed

Regardless of this comical crossover, it actually wouldn't be the first time that Ozzy Osbourne in particular seemed to target the Chicago rapper. When Kanye West was at the height of his presidential aspirations in 2020, the Black Sabbath icon started selling "Ozzy For President" merch online. Some interpreted this as a joke against Ye, either mocking his perceived delusions or simply playing into the meme. But another possibility is also on the cards: that Ozzy might've even felt inspired by the 46-year-old, but not enough to truly back up his loftily-aimed T-shirts with a candidacy.

Meanwhile, we're sure that Bianca and Kanye will have plenty more outfits to spoof in the future. As for Ozzy and Sharon, they're just living their life relatively off the grid when compared to their previous pop culture visibility. That peace is an important thing to preserve, but no one complained when they popped out to pay somewhat of an homage to a hot topic in the headlines these days. For more on Kanye West, Bianca Censori, and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, come back to HNHH.

