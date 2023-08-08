Bianca Censori’s Throwback Photos Prove She’s Always Been A Beauty

Before she became Kanye West’s second wife, nowhere near as many people were familiar with Bianca Censori as they are now. Like many of the rapper’s past partners, there’s been a complete transformation in the Yeezy architect’s style. We’ve seen her long, dark hair be completely chopped off in favour of a boyish blonde style, and her old Instagram baddie outfits swapped out for unusual designer or athleisure fashions. The couple hasn’t confirmed if West is the one who picks out Censori’s eyebrow-raising outfits, but based on recently surfaced throwback photos of her, we’re assuming he had a hand in her sudden taste change.

A circulating TikTok shows the 27-year-old’s outfits since tying the knot with Ye, many of them consisting of sheer pantyhose in various colours and halter necklines. In the latter half of the video, we get a glimpse of Censori’s style before the father of four began influencing her. In the first snap, she looks comparable to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, while wearing beige biker shorts and a barely-there top. To add more emphasis to her voluptuous curves, Bianca squats down confidently in a pair of stripper heels.

Bianca Censori Through the Years

The next image sees her relaxing by the beach in a bright pink sports bra and leggings. Workout clothes still seem to be a favourite for her and West, though Censori rarely wears such a bright colour these days. The final two photos are a mirror selfie, emphasizing her cleavage in a lowcut top, and finally, a black and white photograph focusing solely on her chiselled face card.

We’ve seen them exploring the beautiful country of Italy over the past few days, but before their Eurotrip, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spending time in Japan. Earlier this summer, the recently wed couple reportedly browsed through the sex toy section during a Tokyo shopping trip. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

