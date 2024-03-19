DJ Akademiks Encourages Followers To Write Hateful Messages About Meek Mill To PA Governor

DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill have been constantly going at each other's throats. Of course, the hate for one another was rekindled after the slew of Diddy lawsuits. Namely, the one where the Philadelphia rapper was a potential sexual partner with Diddy. Everyone has been roasting him for it, and AK has been a big proprietor of it all. Recently, the two have been verbally sparring on X as the MC sent some life-threatening messages at the media pundit.

Meek tweeted out, "Next time ima go live! But if something happen to me we hunting you til death!" This was a response to an Akademiks message where he called out his Philly roots. This recent exchange has led to a movement that AK is looking to get a massive following for. The troller asked his followers to write letters to the Pennsylvania governor to call out Meek Mill for being two-faced.

DJ Akademiks Is Doing Whatever He Can To Win This Meek Mill Beef

He attached a Rumble link where he streams, with a request to convince the governor of the Midwestern state of how "disgusting" Meek is. "Tonight my livestream will be all writing letters to the governor of Pennsylvania asking why he's next to a disgusting lowlife thug like @meekmill while he threaten to kill civilians but proclaim he's bout prison reform and ending violence." This effort of vindication went down last night and as of now there is no word on how successful it went. More information on that should come, so be sure to stick around.

