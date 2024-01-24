Kendrick Lamar Clowned By Fans For New Selfie, Some Say He Has "0 Aura"

Kendrick Lamar has given fans plenty of reason to praise him over the years. He's got highly acclaimed classics in his back catalog like To Pimp A Butterfly and Good Kid m.A.A.d City. After taking a 5-year absence from releasing studio albums he returned in 2022 with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The album was a huge hit both critically and commercially and the tour that followed received rave reviews from fans in attendance. Even other artists can't help but praise him. Kid Cudi recently shouted out one of the rapper's excellent live shows as inspiration for the direction of his new album.

But one thing fans aren't praising is a new selfie Kendrick shared. The picture itself is pretty simple. It's an up-close and personal shot of Kendrick's face while he's sporting a furry hat accessorized by some gold Chanel pins. The picture is strikingly silly and fans took to the comments to joke along. "How old n*ggas take pictures when they first get a iPhone" one of the top comments jokes. "0 aura. And y'all tryna tell me he's a bigger artist than Carti" another bizarre comments reads. Check out the selfie and variety of fan reactions to it below.

Kendrick Lamar's Hilarious New Selfie

Kendrick Lamar has had a pretty busy past few days coinciding with Paris Fashion Week. He appeared at the Chanel fashion show alongside some other stars like Naomi Campbell and Baby Keem. Additionally one of his unreleased songs was even used to soundtrack part of the show. An entirely different song was used in a short film released by the fashion staple in tandem with their newest show.

Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale live concert film has also been a massive critical darling. The film even scored a Grammy nomination for Best Music Film. in an interview last month, Lamar spoke on what specifically made the film so special. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's new selfie? Do you think some of the fans trolling him online are funny? Let us know in the comment section below.

