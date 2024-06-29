Marsha Ambrosius Enlists Dr Dre For Lush New Album "Casablanco"

The craft on display is impressive.

Marsha Ambrosius can belt. She generates raw power on a song, and has been able to do for her entire career. The songs and the production haven't already been up to par, but Ambrosius' voice demands to be paid attention to. This inconsistency is what makes her new album, Casablanco, such a revelation. The album boasts Dr Dre production that's lush, incredibly catchy, and crucially, worthy of its singer. Casablanco is only 11 tracks in length, but it's about as satisfying as a classic R&B can be.

The opening track, "Smoke," establishes the winning formula of the album. Dr Dre provides a backdrop that's both sultry and hard-hitting. It's tailored to Marsha Ambrosius' sensitivity as a performer, but it has a hip-hop edge that keeps things engaging. The same can be said for standouts "Greedy" and "Thrill Her." The latter interpolates Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal," and spruces it up with arguably the best beat on the album. Saxophone pops in and out, while the hard-hitting drums anchor a sample of Duke Ellington's "In a Sentimental Mood." Ambrosius, charismatic as ever, still manages to keep the spotlight focused firmly on her. The Dr Dre formula falters somewhat towards the end of Casablanco. The flamenco guitar on "Best I Could Find" is a bit overdone, but overall, this is one of the best R&B albums of the year.

Listen To Casablanco By Marsha Ambrosius

Casablanco tracklist:

  1. Smoke
  2. Tunisian Nights
  3. One Night Stand
  4. Cloudy With a Chance of... Real
  5. Greedy
  6. Self Care / Wrong Right
  7. Wet
  8. Thrill Her
  9. The Greatest
  10. Best I Could Find
  11. Music of My Mind

