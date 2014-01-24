firefighters
- SportsFirefighters Who Took Pictures Of Kobe Bryant Crash Site Will Be Fired: ReportVanessa Bryant is in the midst of a lawsuit against L.A. County after numerous officials allegedly took photos of the crash site.By Alexander Cole
- Random40,000 Bees Attack Group Of Police Officers In CaliforniaA swarm of nearly 40,000 bees attacked first responders at a Hampton Inn in Pasadena, California this week.By Cole Blake
- SocietyNotre-Dame Cathedral In Paris Engulfed By Massive FirePart of the Notre-Dame Cathedral spire has collapsed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSantigold's Los Angeles Home Catches Fire: 25 Firefighters Answer The CallSantigold's LA mansion was engulfed in flames yesterday morning.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKanye West & Kim Kardashian Hire Private Firefighters, Save Neighbors From WildfireKanye West and Kim Kardashian's efforts saved their neighbors' homes.By Aron A.
- SocietyTwo Firefighters Accused Of Filming Pornographic Videos At Local FirehouseA porn fantasy come to life. By David Saric
- NewsSnoop Dogg's Smoke-Filled Hotel Room Alerts FirefightersSnoop Dogg's hotel room in Melbourne was so dense with smoke that the alarm went off, and the rapper greeted some delighted firefighters.By hnhh