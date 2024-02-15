Megan Fox Likens Herself To A Sex Doll And Angers Ukrainian Women In The Process

Megan Fox is someone who was seen as a sex symbol back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Even today, many still have a crush on the actress. However, those hopes and dreams have been dashed as she is currently with Machine Gun Kelly. Overall, the two have gone through ups and downs but remain an item. Recently, they went viral thanks to a photo with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. In this photo, Fox looks unrecognizable. Some said she got a lot of plastic surgery, which led to the appearance.

Fox, however, disagrees with that assessment. In a new Instagram post, she said that she looks great. She even likened herself to a sex doll from Japan. "Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all," Fox said. "Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan." Unfortunately for Fox, this did not resonate well with her fans.

Megan Fox Speaks

This is because of the mention of Ukrainian blow-up dolls. Many people of Ukrainian descent went into the comments section to explain why this perception was so harmful. "It's very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that's how you showed yourself," one person wrote. "I guess xenophobia towards Eastern European is still a thing in Hollywood," said another. Others sought to mock Fox with one commenter writing, "Girl you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS?"

Needless to say, this was a huge misstep for the actress. Only time will tell whether or not she tries to make it right. Be sure to let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

