"Curb Your Enthusiasm" Seasons, Ranked

Since its debut in 2000, Curb Your Enthusiasm has offered viewers a unique blend of cringe-worthy comedy and unfiltered honesty, courtesy of the one and only Larry David. With its improvised dialogue and Larry’s knack for finding himself in absurd situations, each season has brought new laughs and unforgettable moments. The HBO show classic finally came to an end with Season 12, and it’s the perfect time to look back and rank each season. It’s been a longtime coming, but the cast, crew, and fans have said goodbye.

12. Season 12

The finale season kicks off with a visit to Atlanta, where Larry finds himself in hot water after offering Auntie Rae an illegal bottle of water while queuing to vote. This lands him in the national spotlight. Although the episodes from then on may be somewhat tepid, the series compensates with the touching finale. Specifically, the end is centered around Larry’s gripping courtroom trial. Tragically, midway through the airing of Season 12, the passing of Richard Lewis casts a somber shadow. The news emphasized the weight of saying goodbye to an iconic comedy series and its cherished characters.

11. Season 1

The first season of Curb Your Enthusiasm introduces viewers to the retired and wealthy comedian Larry David. In Larry’s world of social faux pas and awkward encounters, Larry almost always makes a fool of himself. The season introduces viewers to recurring characters such as Jeff Greene, Larry's manager and closest confidant, Susie Greene, and Cheryl. While the season finds its footing, it sets the stage for the brilliance to come. Season 1 doesn't fall short in any aspect; rather, it serves as a glimpse of things to come.

10. Season 11

Season 11 had audiences witness Larry David’s quest to amend a city council ordinance. Engaging with a city council member, he seeks to sway her decision in his pursuit of change. The season also had a star-studded guest appearance roster with actors such as Lucy Liu, Albert Brookes, Seth Rogen, and Woody Harrelson. With the familiar sight of an aging Larry David maneuvering through Los Angeles as a single man, the series showcases a more polished portrayal of Larry's social ineptitude than ever before.

9. Season 5

In Season 5, Larry finds himself on a quest to find his biological parents, leading to the revelation that he's a viable kidney donor for his close friend, Richard Lewis, who desperately needs a transplant. Confronted with mortality, Larry is compelled to delve into his past, triggering an emotional journey. The fan-favorite episode “Ski Trip” was also filled with misunderstandings, mishaps, and hilariously awkward encounters. While not as consistently strong as some of the show's other seasons, Season 5 still delivers plenty of laughs and memorable moments.

8. Season 9

After a six-year hiatus, Curb Your Enthusiasm returned with its ninth season, which sees Larry trying to promote his musical “Fatwa” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, he finds himself in an overwhelming predicament when he has a fatwa declared against him by an Iranian cleric. Even with a bounty on Larry’s head, the season had quite a number of low points. Moreover, it lacked the consistency and comedic brilliance of the show’s stellar seasons.

7. Season 2

In its sophomore season, Curb Your Enthusiasm continues to explore the absurdities of everyday life through Larry’s misadventures. The season-long narrative follows Larry, who finds himself in trouble when he visits a studio executive's home. During his visit, he accidentally cuts the hair of the executive's daughter's beloved doll, Judy, which happens to be a collector's item. This mishap sets off a chain of classic Larry antics that fill the season with memorable moments.

6. Season 3

Season 3 finds Larry embroiled in a series of restaurant-related misadventures, from firing his bald chef to breaking the thumbs of a food critic. The season centers on Larry and his business associates embarking on a venture to open a restaurant. With its razor-sharp satire and hilarious guest appearances, including Martin Short and Martin Scorsese, this season solidified Curb Your Enthusiasm as a comedic powerhouse.

5. Season 4

This season, comedic legend Mel Brooks enlists Larry and Ben Stiller for roles in the Broadway musical The Producers. The season delivered the perfect blend of absurdity and hilarity. One of the season's highlights occurs in the episode "The Car Pool Lane," where Larry finds himself in a tight spot, attempting to secure a free ticket from Marty to the upcoming Dodgers game. However, Marty's recent loss of his father complicates matters. Despite Larry's best efforts to devise cunning schemes to escape his predicament, each attempt only seems to dig him deeper into trouble.

4. Season 8

Season 8 has Larry navigating through single life following his divorce from Cheryl. As he ventures into the dating scene of Los Angeles, an inconvenient alibi leads him back to his roots in New York City, providing a welcome change of scenery. Yet, Larry quickly discovers that social mishaps and personal attacks are as rampant in the bustling streets of New York as they are in the glitzy world of Hollywood. While still delivering serious topics, the season is filled with plenty of laughs.

3. Season 7

In this season, Larry attempts to win back Cheryl’s love. The season also brought fans the awaited reunion of Larry David and the cast of Seinfeld. It's an absolute delight witnessing numerous cast members from Seinfeld return with their comedic prowess intact. As Larry navigates the challenges of producing the reunion, the season delivers laugh-out-loud moments at every turn. The chemistry between the Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld casts is electric, making this season a standout.

2. Season 10

Three years after Season 9 was released, Curb Your Enthusiasm came back with a bang. The season begins with Larry finding himself in a predicament when his female assistant accuses him of sexual harassment. Later, Larry’s feud with Mocha Joe leads him to open a “spite store” next to his coffee shop. Filled with memorable moments and razor-sharp wit, Season 10 proved that the series still had plenty of comedic magic left.

1. Season 6

Season 6 boasts a flawless lineup with no weak episodes, establishing itself as the series' most reliably humorous season. Whether it's the anticipated hilarity of hosting a Black family whose surname ironically matches their ethnicity or the emotional rollercoaster of Cheryl divorcing Larry, this season is packed with comedic highs and poignant lows. With its trademark blend of cringe comedy and biting satire, this season offers plenty of laughs and memorable moments.