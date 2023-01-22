Baby Stone Gorillas returned this week with a new single, “Block Benders.” Moreover, the breezy track follows their previous single “WOP,” which carried a lot of hunger and energy. These new tracks will appear on their forthcoming mixtape, The Military, set to drop on February 10th via Park Money Records/EMPIRE.

While they rose as fresh faces in West Coast hip-hop, don’t think that their hustle just got started. Back in March of 2022, they released the 23-track BABYST5XNE GORILLAS with plenty of features and highlights. Moreover, their chemistry and penchant for smooth flows makes them a really fun and engaging listen.

On this new single, the Los Angeles collective trades bars over some piano-led harmonies. However, there’s much more melodic elements in this track to discover. In addition to the resonant piano chords, a classic G-funk wailing synth line joins the chorus. Also, there are some atmospheric vocal samples that hang comfortably in the background. Moreover, the beat is simple and succinct enough to keep listeners in the mood, but not distract them from the flows.

#BabyStoneGorillas are on a run 👀 are they next up outta LA?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ehYdbZMs1o — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 27, 2022

Even though the Gorillas are making waves of their own, they’ve received a lot of external support in the industry. For example, OVO Sound Radio played their songs often, which meant a nice little promotional boost for the group. Still, a lot of that radio play came a year ago, so expectations are set for an impactful return. Given the group’s varied talent and collection of voices, such an outcome wouldn’t be surprising.

However, what did you think of Baby Stone Gorillas’ newest single, “Block Benders”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some notable lyrics down below. Also, if you haven’t heard the track yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the music video on YouTube. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the best new music drops each week.

Quotable Lyrics

I need that Kamikaze, drop-top with suicidal doors,

I’m rapping, but I’m a fully trained assassin, I’ll up the score,

Spend it, spend again, then spin again until we clear the board,

We makin’ noise, his face seen that chopper, then he lost his voice