West coast rap fans are sure to have a weekend full of undeniably great tunes thanks to Celly Ru’s new project. The East Sacramento-based rhymer delivered Money Family Respect on Friday (January 27), specifically describing it as his “most passionate album to date.”

The “HellGang” hitmaker is obviously no stranger to collaborating with fellow creatives, and today’s release boasts an impressive roster. OHGEESY appears on the previously released single, “Hush,” and we hear from Baby Money on “Run It Up.” Later on the tracklist, he nabs YN Jay and Louie Ray for “Boss Her Up” as well as Millyz and Teejay3k on “Thuggin.”

Image provided to HNHH by artist

Of course, there are also features from Mozzy, Lil Bean, ZayBang, DaBoii, Stunna Girl, E MOZZY, Lil Blood, and finally, TZ Goof.

Aside from the aforementioned joint single, Celly also gave his audience an idea of what to expect with his solo “Go Against the Grain” song. Throughout his lyrics, the artist reflects on the benefits of staying true to yourself, even if it pushes you apart from the crowd.

He’s been crafting rhymes and hustling hard for years now, and it seems as though the street lyricist is beginning to get the flowers he deserves.

Stream Celly Ru’s Money Family Respect album on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your top three favourite titles in the comment section.

Money Family Respect Tracklist: