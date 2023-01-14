Celly Ru just dropped “Hush” featuring OhGeesy, which will surely fit snugly on your West Coast playlist this week. In it, Celly and Geesy trade bars over a menacing piano loop, sharp drums, and a grandiose vocal sample. Moreover, it’s Celly’s most high-profile single in a while. Last we heard from him on HNHH, he collaborated with Mozzy and E Mozzy for the H.G.M. mixtape.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: OhGeesy performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

While this is one of Celly’s most notable releases in a while, the Sacramento rapper has been putting in work consistently. He already threw his name in the ring this year with the E Mozzy collab tape Middle East. Moreover, his hustle resulted in increasingly confident verses, better beat selection, and overall upward trajectory. Sure, we’re used to hearing Celly collaborate with Mozzy and company quite often, but to link with Geesy is another treat in and of itself.

Instrumentally, each element of this track is effectively understated. Still, the focus is on the bars and flows, although the beat has some creative details that make it dynamic. For example, the main piano lines go up in pitch as the flows switch up, and there are more melodic elements than the track lets on. Atmospheric and almost opera-like vocal samples, an extra key line, and Geesy’s catchy hook.

However, it doesn’t make the song feel any less cold-blooded. As Celly and his featured L.A. guest go through their performance. there’s a husk to each of their voices. Meanwhile, the sharp hi-hats and snares contrast well with the dreamy texture of the instrumental. Lyrically, there’s a lot of debauchery and hedonism to talk about, whether it’s their money-making exploits or their relationship to others in their circle. What’s clear is that Celly adds a slightly faster, more dramatic approach to this Southern sound.

What did you think of Celly Ru’s latest track, “Hush” featuring OhGeesy? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments, and peep the music video and some standout bars down below as well. Also, if you haven’t checked the track out yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the best new hip-hop each week.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m on the s**t, let her drive the whip and I don’t know the b***h,

She know we rich, spent $200K and I ain’t notice it

We blowin’ s**t, blow that s**t again then run it up,

That b***t left and tried to double back, these h**s be dumb as f**k