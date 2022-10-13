Eboni K. Williams is no longer a fan of Chris Rock’s. During a recent episode of her podcast Holding Court, the author and political pundit opened up about her experience seeing Rock’s live standup show over the weekend. Williams claims the 57-year old star was “doing a lot of shucking and jiving” for “white claps” adding, “Chris is done.”

The Real Housewives of New York star admitted that she has been a life long fan of Rock’s, but the fandom came to an end after attending his recent show. “Chris rock was so clearly curtailing his birth for white claps.” Williams says things got so uncomfortable for her that she left midway through the show. She even referenced the infamous Oscar slap that left Chris Rock stunned and Will Smith suspense from the Academy of Motion Arts & Pictures.

“I left there thinking he need to be slapped one more time. I didn’t like the first slap I thought it was just whatever but now I’m like sh*t, where is Big Willie when you need him.” Fans got in on the conversation via social media to share their thoughts on Eboni’s comments. “He’s been like that for years,” one Twitter user tweeted. However, a fan who attended Rock’s recent stand up show chimed in, “I saw the show and this is not completely true. Did he do jokes for white laughs, yes. But he dieting spoke about Black issues too.”

Williams is never shy when it comes to protecting and valuing her experience as a Black women. Earlier this week, she announced the release of her second book, Bet on Black: The Good News About Being Black in America Today, which is set to release Jan. 17, 2023.

“As I approach 40 years old, it’s just been really my lived experience as a Black woman born here in America and living here in America that Blackness is indeed the single most misunderstood construct in America,” she told People. The Housewives alums comments about Rock’s standup comes months after he received backlash for an insentive bit about Nicole Brown Simpson.

