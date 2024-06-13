Yvette Nicole Brown Is Sick Of Stephen A. Smith After Will Smith Debacle

She is fed up after Stephen A.'s Will Smith Criticism.

Stephen A. Smith recently stated that he believes people are not ready to see Will Smith at the cinema because he needs to make up for the black community. It is obvious that Smith did not notice how much money Bad Boys 4 grossed at the box office. Smith spoke as an authority for the black community, which many online rolled their eyes at. Stephen A. Smith was inundated with calls and letters from people who disagreed with his viewpoint and who refused his notion that Will Smith needed to sit down with the black community and apologize. Yvette Nicole Brown is among those tired of Stephen A.s takes on the matter, and she sounded off on social media.

Smith stated that he intended his remarks to be understood by Black people who aspired to be in Hollywood. He claimed he was worried white people would caricature Black performers as a result of Will Smith's actions. “It was a blemish on all of us.” Smith said of Smith “Because I know how much white America reveres Will Smith and the thinking along the lines in my mind was, hell if he did that, what would the rest of us do. There are certain things that happen in the lives of an individual where those incidences are used as a license to castigate the rest of us.” He walked back his statements, but Yvette Nicole brown didn't buy his explanation.

Yvette Nicole Brown Is Sick Of Stephen A. Smith

Yvette Nicole Brown went off on Stephen A. Smith. She said on twitter, "I am SO SICK of this dude’s idiotic, pseudo-intellectual, GARBAGE hot takes." Yvette continued, "He does NOT speak for the Black community even when he speaks very LOUDLY. I don’t need a sit down with Will Smith. He and I are good. And I’m speaking for just me. Not anybody else." She emphatically concluded her tirade by writing, "This is just me too: I’ve had ENOUGH of #SAS." She is echoing many people's feelings towards Stephen A., who has always seemed disconnected from the community he claims authority over.