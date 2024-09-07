Wack 100 Thinks Kendrick Lamar Lost Momentum & Interest By Not Dropping An Album Yet

Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Do people really want the Kendrick album at this point?

Like many other people in the hip-hop world, Wack 100 is wondering what in the world is going on with Kendrick Lamar. Folks thought that he might follow up the Drake battle with some immediate new music, but all we've heard are crickets ever since the "Not Like Us" rollout and Juneteenth concert. While this is surely frustrating for many, most people are just happy to be patient for whatever creativity K.Dot brings us next. But Wack thinks that he's actually losing momentum now due to this lateness, and that people won't express interest in his next moves for much longer.

"[He] thinks he's going to ride the wave from March, April, May (to November, December)," Wack 100 said of Kendrick Lamar on social media. "That don't work like that now. Too many people gon' get shot. A n***a gon' die of an overdose. This n***a over here gon' get out of jail. This n***a over here gon' jump off the top of a building. They're going to totally forget about what the f**k happened seven, eight months ago. You're not going to have the attention of the people, bro."

Wack 100 Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is Taking Too Long To Drop

"Something would've had to come out, bro," Wack 100 continued concerning Kendrick Lamar. "Something would've had to come out to ride the wave, something! If he would've still been up under TDE, Top Dawg, something would've came out. N***a, that's a fact, I'ma tell you that right now. Something would've came out if he had been up under that. But I'ma be real. These guys that come from 10, 15, 20 years ago, they have this process that they do to create an album that serves no purpose today. You understand what I'm saying?

"These young n***as go in, they kick them out," Wack 100 continued. "2 minute songs, get it out, get it out. These n***as got this long process where they do some songs, then they listen to them in the studio for a month, then they go back and f**k with them again another month. Then it takes another month, they mix it, they change the mix and change this s**t. These n***as taking three, four months, my n***a. You had a buzz going for whatever reason. By that time, you've lost the people."

