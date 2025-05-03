Time certainly flies and it's wild to think that just a year ago today that Drake and Kendrick Lamar gave us the most memorable night in hip-hop in a long time. It all started when K. Dot shot first on May 3 with "6:16 in LA," a calculated retort that hinted at the possibility that OVO was working against The Boy.

"Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see / Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it."

But before we knew it, that was just the start. Later that night and early into May 4, 2024, Drake and Kendrick Lamar would go back-to-back less than an hour apart. The Boy retaliated with the multi-faceted "Family Matters" as a response to "6:16." There, the 6ix God would respond to the so-called truths that Lamar mentioned in previous disses like "euphoria."

However, he took and landed some healthy swings on his West Coast foe by accusing him of domestic abuse, for example. "When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense 'cause she bigger than you? / Your back is up against the curb, you diggin' for dirt, should be diggin' for proof."

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Then, there's "meet the grahams," which some believe was the killshot in the beef thanks to Lamar's destructive statements about Drake being a dead-beat dad to Adonis. His sorrowful delivery was especially memorable as he offered to raise the young boy himself. "Life is hard, I know, the challenge is always gon' beat us home / Sometimes our parents make mistakes that affect us until we grown / And you're a good kid that need good leadership / Let me be your mentor since your daddy don't teach you sh*t."

This unforgettable stretch is being looked back upon by Drake and Kendrick fans alike with most still arguing over who really did a bigger number on their opponent. DJ Akademiks, DJ Hed, and MAL from New Rory & MAL have all gotten in on the action too. Overall, you could argue that debates are nearly as intense as they were during the battle's peak. It just goes to show how impactful this beef still is.