Drake Seeks Redemption As He Lays Gargantuan Bet For Main Event At UFC 317

BY Zachary Horvath 925 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake believes he "owes" Brazil a win as he lays down a healthy sum on Charles Oliveira to emerge victorious.

Drake and winning bets are like oil and water. It's pretty rare that The Boy ever sees a massive influx of cash roll into his bank account. But despite his poor history with gambling, you have to give him credit for trying to change the narrative. Or you can look at him sideways for continuously laying down absurd amounts. We will leave that up to you on where you decide to stand on this matter.

This weekend, though, Drake is looking to get into the win column as a big UFC card is going down later today. In particular, he's got his sights set on the main event at number 317. That would be the match between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title.

On wins and losses alone, Oliveira is a bit of an underdog despite having more experience than Topuria. The latter is currently unblemished with a 16-0 record. He's coming off a win over Max Holloway in October 2024, which resulted in a K.O. Conversely, Oliveira has seen his fair share of L's.

His record sits at 35-10. Per USA Today, he was coming off of a loss to prior to his November 2024 victory over Michael Chandler. There, he won by unanimous decision.

Read More: Meet Anto Dotcom & Raffi Keuhnelian: MusicPromoToday

Drake Stake

As such, the bookies are favoring Topuria in this anticipated matchup. Per Forbes, Topuria is listed at -525, while Oliveira is the +400-betting underdog. But at the same time, Oliveira is rated as the second-best fighter in the lightweight division.

But with all of this mind, Drake is still going with Oliveira tonight. In fact, per Rap TV, he feels he "owes" it to Brazil to support Charles. "Brazil I love you and I owe you... betting on Brazil," he said in his IG Story post revealing his $200,00 bet. If he wins, Drake will take home $680,000, bring his total to $880,000.

This would be a nice way to get back on track considering his last Stake bet resulted in an $800,000 loss. Then, he picked the Oklahoma City Thunder to defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 by at least 6-10 points.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA "Grand National" DMV Concert Review reve

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Sports Charles Oliveira Stripped Of Lightweight Title: Details 2.3K
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Sports Drake Loses $400k Betting On Justin Gaethje To Beat Charles Oliveira At UFC 274 1413
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS Sports Conor McGregor Demands Fight Against Charles Oliveira 2.2K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.4K