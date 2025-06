Drake believes he "owes" Brazil a win as he lays down a healthy sum on Charles Oliveira to emerge victorious.

But with all of this mind, Drake is still going with Oliveira tonight. In fact, per Rap TV, he feels he "owes" it to Brazil to support Charles. "Brazil I love you and I owe you... betting on Brazil," he said in his IG Story post revealing his $200,00 bet. If he wins, Drake will take home $680,000, bring his total to $880,000.

Drake and winning bets are like oil and water. It's pretty rare that The Boy ever sees a massive influx of cash roll into his bank account. But despite his poor history with gambling, you have to give him credit for trying to change the narrative. Or you can look at him sideways for continuously laying down absurd amounts. We will leave that up to you on where you decide to stand on this matter.

