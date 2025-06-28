Drake and winning bets are like oil and water. It's pretty rare that The Boy ever sees a massive influx of cash roll into his bank account. But despite his poor history with gambling, you have to give him credit for trying to change the narrative. Or you can look at him sideways for continuously laying down absurd amounts. We will leave that up to you on where you decide to stand on this matter.
This weekend, though, Drake is looking to get into the win column as a big UFC card is going down later today. In particular, he's got his sights set on the main event at number 317. That would be the match between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title.
On wins and losses alone, Oliveira is a bit of an underdog despite having more experience than Topuria. The latter is currently unblemished with a 16-0 record. He's coming off a win over Max Holloway in October 2024, which resulted in a K.O. Conversely, Oliveira has seen his fair share of L's.
His record sits at 35-10. Per USA Today, he was coming off of a loss to prior to his November 2024 victory over Michael Chandler. There, he won by unanimous decision.
Drake Stake
As such, the bookies are favoring Topuria in this anticipated matchup. Per Forbes, Topuria is listed at -525, while Oliveira is the +400-betting underdog. But at the same time, Oliveira is rated as the second-best fighter in the lightweight division.
But with all of this mind, Drake is still going with Oliveira tonight. In fact, per Rap TV, he feels he "owes" it to Brazil to support Charles. "Brazil I love you and I owe you... betting on Brazil," he said in his IG Story post revealing his $200,00 bet. If he wins, Drake will take home $680,000, bring his total to $880,000.
This would be a nice way to get back on track considering his last Stake bet resulted in an $800,000 loss. Then, he picked the Oklahoma City Thunder to defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 by at least 6-10 points.
