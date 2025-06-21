DJ Vlad Calls Out Drake's Alleged $8 Million Loss On Stake

TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Drake is currently working on his highly anticipated ICEMAN album. Media personality Mal claims the album will have a "bomb" on it.

DJ Vlad is casting serious doubt on Drake’s claims of losing millions through the popular online gambling platform Stake. 

In a viral tweet, Vlad alleged the rapper isn’t actually risking his own money. Instead, he claims Drake is using "house money" provided by the company, citing sources within the gambling industry who say the rapper is a Stake part-owner.

According to Vlad, the supposed losses—like a reported $8 million—are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention. He argues that because Drake is financially tied to Stake, the bets are more promotional theater than genuine risk.

Vlad also highlighted a technical detail to support his claim: in regulated sports betting, large bets usually shift the odds. But in Drizzy’s case, the odds stay unchanged, which Vlad interprets as proof the bets aren't real.

Drake Bets

The broader critique goes beyond The 6 God. Vlad’s comments tap into ongoing concerns about celebrity endorsements in gambling and crypto spaces, especially their impact on younger audiences. By appearing to place high-stakes bets, Vlad argues, Drake may be glamorizing risky behavior and misleading fans about the real stakes involved.

Though Drake hasn’t responded, his high-profile gambling videos continue to flood social media, raising questions about transparency. As more celebrities partner with online casinos and crypto platforms, calls for clearer distinctions between promotion and authentic play are growing louder.

Vlad’s accusations cut into the allure of celebrity betting culture, urging fans to think critically about what they’re watching—and what’s really at stake.

Drake has been promoting the betting app since December 2024. He hosted a gambling and holiday giveaway livestream with Adin Ross, promoted by Stake. Drake would play various games promoted by the betting platform for his million of viewers and discuss new music.

In the latest livestream with Ross, Drake revealed the upcoming album, ICEMAN. No release date for the forthcoming album has been announced. Drake and PartyNextDoor will hit the road this summer on the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Tour.

