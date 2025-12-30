Dave East Accused Of Scamming Woman Out Of $30K

Dave East is currently in hot water, as recently, a woman took to social media to accuse him of scamming her out of thousands. In a clip shared by Akademiks TV on X, the woman in question opens up about the alleged ordeal, revealing just how bad it got. According to her, she decided to come forward in hopes that other women would hear her story and avoid going through what she did.

"If I could save one girl from going through what I went through last year, please, because I almost killed myself," she said. "It destroyed my life, my career. Everything." From there, an unknown man chimed in to double down on the woman's claims.

"She's telling the truth," he alleged. "East took $30K from this girl. Bro, I'm tired of this."

Of course, all of this has earned big reactions from social media users. Many, for example, are claiming that 50 Cent is going to have a field day with these latest allegations.

Dave East 50 Cent Diss

For those who haven't been keeping up with the mogul's countless feuds, he seemingly issued a warning to East, Fabolous, Maino, and Jim Jones online this week. "Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity," he wrote. "I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end."

His post came after the Let's Rap About It podcast hosts dropped a fiery freestyle, which seemed to contain at least a few jabs at Fif.

Before that, 50 Cent alleged that they're in serious debt in various social media posts. "These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000 k for the space they are filming their podcast," he alleged in one of them. "These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills."

He even went on to post audio of the owner of their podcast studio accusing them of owing thousands.