Dave East Accused Of Scamming Woman Out Of $30K

BY Caroline Fisher 1122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dave East Accused Scamming Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Dave East attends The Vince Staples Show S2 NY Tastemaker Screening at Crosby Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)
According to one woman, Dave East allegedly ruined her life last year, nearly driving her to commit suicide.

Dave East is currently in hot water, as recently, a woman took to social media to accuse him of scamming her out of thousands. In a clip shared by Akademiks TV on X, the woman in question opens up about the alleged ordeal, revealing just how bad it got. According to her, she decided to come forward in hopes that other women would hear her story and avoid going through what she did.

"If I could save one girl from going through what I went through last year, please, because I almost killed myself," she said. "It destroyed my life, my career. Everything." From there, an unknown man chimed in to double down on the woman's claims.

"She's telling the truth," he alleged. "East took $30K from this girl. Bro, I'm tired of this."

Of course, all of this has earned big reactions from social media users. Many, for example, are claiming that 50 Cent is going to have a field day with these latest allegations.

Read More: J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Dave East 50 Cent Diss

For those who haven't been keeping up with the mogul's countless feuds, he seemingly issued a warning to East, FabolousMaino, and Jim Jones online this week. "Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity," he wrote. "I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end."

His post came after the Let's Rap About It podcast hosts dropped a fiery freestyle, which seemed to contain at least a few jabs at Fif.

Before that, 50 Cent alleged that they're in serious debt in various social media posts. "These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000 k for the space they are filming their podcast," he alleged in one of them. "These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills."

He even went on to post audio of the owner of their podcast studio accusing them of owing thousands.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Shots Fabolous Jim Jones Maino Dave East Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Seems To Clap Back At Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino & Dave East 7.2K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 9.2K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 7.1K
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.9K
Comments 0