B.o.B. Faces Sexual Assault Allegation In New Lawsuit

B.o.B. is facing new allegations from an anonymous woman in Texas who is accusing him of sexually assaulting her after a performance in San Diego in April. She writes in the filing obtained by CBS 8 that his music helped her survive a previous cancer diagnosis, and she wanted to travel to see him live. During the show, B.o.B. brought the woman on stage to dance along to one of his songs.

Afterward, he allegedly invited her to an after-party at his hotel. "[Jane] viewed the unexpected invitation as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hang out with one of the biggest stars in Hip Hop, whose music played a major role in keeping her emotionally healthy to continue her arduous struggle against cancer," the lawsuit reads. "[She] couldn’t believe how her life had turned around since the cancer-free diagnosis. Moreover, she figured everything would be okay with her cousin by her side; after all, Mr. Simmons’ wife would be there also."

B.o.B. Lawsuit

Rapper B.o.B. does a sound check before his show at downtown Corpus Christi's Brewster Street Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. © John Oliva/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The woman says she arrived at B.o.B.'s hotel room with her cousin and everything appeared to be going smoothly. At one point, however, her cousin left to get a jacket from the car. The rapper then allegedly grabbed her by the neck and started to kiss her.

"[Jane] was shocked as she didn’t think this could happen and didn’t know what to do. This was coming from the man whose music helped her through her most desperate time; the Hip Hop artist whom she traveled from Texas to see; and now she is being sexually assaulted by the very same man," the filing continues.