Lil Wayne’s Alleged Deposition Outburst Could Cost Him

Lil Wayne is currently wrapped up in a legal battle with his former assistant, who accuses him of punching him in the face in 2022.

"There was no misunderstanding, this was intentional aggression before any deposition question could be posed,” attorney Omar Taylor alleges. “[Wayne] escalated to intimidating physical posturing by standing up and leaning across the table toward [Williams’] counsel, and loudly shouting, ‘Do you know who I am? WHO the f*** IS YOU’ and ‘I’M THE GUY! I’M THE GUY!’”

Weezy denies the allegations, and in January, Williams filed a motion demanding that he appear for an in-person deposition. "On November 20, 2024, [Andrew Williams] made himself available for deposition at [Lil Wayne’s] request. However, the courtesy of mutual availability has not been reciprocated by [Wayne]," the motion argued.

Back in 2022, Lil Wayne was hit with a lawsuit by his former personal assistant, Andrew Williams. Williams alleges that the rapper punched him in the face after he tried to de-escalate a verbal altercation between him and the pilot of a private jet. “The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the lawsuit alleges. Williams is suing for alleged assault, battery, emotional distress, wrongful termination, and negligence. He's seeking unspecified damages and wants Lil Wayne to cover his medical expenses.

