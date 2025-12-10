Bossman Dlow Hit With Song Theft Allegations In New Lawsuit

It's already been a hectic month for Bossman Dlow, and now, it looks like he has even more on his plate. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that he's been slapped with a lawsuit filed by Louisiana music executive Ivory “Mobo Joe” Paynes. Mobo Joe accuses him of stealing elements from the 1994 Dog House Posse song “Street Of The Westbank” to create his own song, "The Biggest."

In addition to Bossman Dlow, producer Gentle Beatz, Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, and Too Slippery Entertainment are named in the lawsuit. They're accused of profiting from a song that contains unlicensed samples.

Mobo Joe argues that the melody, arrangement, orchestration, and instrumentation in "The Biggest" are too similar to those in "Street Of The Westbank." He's seeking damages, profits, attorney fees, and an injunction the prevent further distribution of the song. At the time of writing, Bossman Dlow has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

Who Is Ivory “Mobo Joe” Paynes?

Mobo Joe founded the New Orleans Hip-Hop label Mobo Records, and has taken legal action against other artists in the past. This includes GloRilla, who he sued back in 2023. In his lawsuit, he alleged that her hit song "Tomorrow" also features key elements of "Street Of The Westbank." Ultimately, the court ruled in the femcee's favor. Mobo Joe can sue again in the future if he chooses to.

This isn't the only sticky situation Bossman Dlow has found himself in recently. Last week, OnlyFans model Kierra Rush also posted a photo of the rapper asleep on a couch. He appeared to be naked in the photo, and it didn't take long for the clowning to begin. "I really be putting these mfs to sleep who next," she captioned her post.